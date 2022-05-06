022522-dg-editorial-1

Denver's Union Station. (Gazette photo)

There have been 932 arrests made at Denver Union Station (DUS) so far this year, as the city makes an ongoing effort to reduce crime in the area, according to the Denver Police Department. 

"The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock, and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub,” said Denver Chief of Police, Paul M. Pazen in a news release earlier this year. 

The initiative came after the union that represents DUS workers demanded changes in December 2021, calling the station a "lawless hellhole."

February was the biggest month for arrests at the station, with a total of 341 made. On February 23, DPD arrested 42 people in one day

According to police data, the majority of the arrests made have been due to drug-related offenses.  

Find the number of arrests made by month below, according to police. 

January: 247 

February: 341

March: 230

April: 114

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(3) comments

Fastolds
Fastolds

Getting just like New York City 2 mayors easy on crime to much BLM

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Every problem isn't automatically related to BLM.

I'm sure a lot of the arrests are of white folks too.

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

'There have been 932 arrests made at Denver Union Station (DUS) so far this year, as the city makes an ongoing effort to reduce crime in the area, according to the Denver Police Department'

Doesn't sound like much of an effort. This is a taxpayer owned facility that's not safe to use.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.