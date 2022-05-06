There have been 932 arrests made at Denver Union Station (DUS) so far this year, as the city makes an ongoing effort to reduce crime in the area, according to the Denver Police Department.
"The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock, and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub,” said Denver Chief of Police, Paul M. Pazen in a news release earlier this year.
The initiative came after the union that represents DUS workers demanded changes in December 2021, calling the station a "lawless hellhole."
February was the biggest month for arrests at the station, with a total of 341 made. On February 23, DPD arrested 42 people in one day.
According to police data, the majority of the arrests made have been due to drug-related offenses.
Find the number of arrests made by month below, according to police.
January: 247
February: 341
March: 230
April: 114
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Getting just like New York City 2 mayors easy on crime to much BLM
Every problem isn't automatically related to BLM.
I'm sure a lot of the arrests are of white folks too.
'There have been 932 arrests made at Denver Union Station (DUS) so far this year, as the city makes an ongoing effort to reduce crime in the area, according to the Denver Police Department'
Doesn't sound like much of an effort. This is a taxpayer owned facility that's not safe to use.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.