Nearly 100 dogs were seized from a private residence in Weld County last week, which was reportedly operating as an unlicensed animal shelter, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA).
Crews from the CDA's Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA) program and the Weld County Animal Control worked to remove 95 dogs from the property, the release said.
"In line with PACFA’s statutory authority, CDA has issued a cease and desist order to the animal owners in this case for operating an animal shelter or sanctuary at their residence without a valid license," it said.
Officials reported that the owners were cooperative, and aggreed to surrender the animals.
The dogs, all small chiweenie-terrier mixes, have since been transferred to animal care facilities in the region including the Larimer Humane Society, Foothills Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and MaxFund Animal Shelter.
“CDA would like to recognize the efforts of the Colorado Humane Society and Larimer Humane Society, who offered assistance with the capture and transport of the dogs for release to the shelters across the Front Range,” said Nick Fisher, PACFA Program Section Chief.
“Colorado shelters are known for their collaborative efforts and the department would like to extend our gratitude to those shelters that stepped up to assist in this case by taking in these dogs even though their shelters are already overcrowded.”
IF that shelter with the 100 dogs was clean and the dogs were well cared for and all they didn't have was a stupid piece of paper... then why move the dogs to crowded shelters... THAT's stupid and inhumane. Just give them the stupid piece of paper. It's always about the $$$. Never mind that the dogs are now in crowded cages elsewhere. (NOT SMILING)
