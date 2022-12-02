Driving on a Dusty Dirt Road Photo Credit: chrispecoraro (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: chrispecoraro (iStock).

 chrispecoraro

According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm warning is in effect in part of southeast Colorado until 12:45 PM, resulting in near-zero visibility and dangerous life-threatening travel.

The warning is currently active in the area of Two Buttes, including a stretch of US-287 and Highway 116. That being said, blowing dust is expected to cause issues in much of the southeast region through 5 PM.

Winds are blowing at 40 to 70 miles per hour, making visibility of less than a mile likely due to blowing dust in this region.

A high wind warning currently spans the entire Front Range and Eastern Plains regions.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.