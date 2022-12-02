According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm warning is in effect in part of southeast Colorado until 12:45 PM, resulting in near-zero visibility and dangerous life-threatening travel.
The warning is currently active in the area of Two Buttes, including a stretch of US-287 and Highway 116. That being said, blowing dust is expected to cause issues in much of the southeast region through 5 PM.
Winds are blowing at 40 to 70 miles per hour, making visibility of less than a mile likely due to blowing dust in this region.
A high wind warning currently spans the entire Front Range and Eastern Plains regions.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.