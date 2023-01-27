Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be.
According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over Rabbit Ears Pass is "highly discouraged."
Here's a map that shows how much snow is expected on Highway 40, a key route in and out of Steamboat Springs.
At this point, about 12 to 18 additional inches of snow are expected to land in the city of Steamboat Springs into Sunday morning, though the highly populated places around the state will be mostly missed. That being said, the I-25 corridor, along with the Eastern Plains region, will likely see a major temperature drop come Sunday, with the possibility of subzero temperatures.
Here's a map that shows how this round of snow will hit.
With OpenSnow.com calling for 35 inches of snow at Steamboat Resort over the next five days (and 42 inches on Buffalo Pass), it's likely many powderchasers will have their eyes set on Steamboat Springs, but be warned, getting there might be risky.
Find additional ski-related snow forecasts on OpenSnow.com and find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
