Each year, snow starts to melt in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountains above the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, bringing down granules of sand that have been pushed uphill by wind throughout the year, replenishing some of the most popular dunes on the planet.
According to an April 22 report from the National Park Service (NPS), Medano Creek has arrived at the Dunes Parking Area, where most guests start their sand dunes adventure. The creek was reported to be quite narrow and flat compared to its eventual flow, measured at between three to 15 feet wide and about one or two inches deep. The NPS reports that it's still partially freezing on most nights.
The arrival of Medano Creek marks an annual sign of spring in the Centennial State, sure to bring the masses to the San Luis Valley. Visitors treat the creek like a beach, building a base camp of towels, chairs, and coolers on its sandy banks. Young and old enjoy splashing through the water, with surge waves that can reach above the knees, allowing some to catch a wave.
RELATED: How the sand dunes formed and will they be gone anytime soon?
On April 22, it was expected that the Medano Creek flow was about 75 percent to 100 percent of what's typical. As of April 26, the creek is discharging about 10 cubic feet of water per second. Last year, peak flow took place on May 24, peaking at about 18 cfs. The typical peak is around 22 cfs.
With snowpack being a key determinant of how strong Medano Creek's flow will be, it's important to keep in mind that the statewide snowpack is at 83 percent of the to-date 20-year median, with the Arkansas River Valley at just 66 percent of the to-date median. In other words, it's dry, meaning that the peak flow of Medano Creek might be earlier and less impressive than normal.
According to the NPS, April is the second-snowiest time of the year, so snow may be found around the creek beds on some mornings. It is also a time of high winds in the afternoon, so an early arrival and being ready to add layers, if needed, will be key to maximizing a trip experience to the dunes at this time of the year.
The recommended way for most visitors to spot the creek is simply by parking at the main lot. Other access points are detailed on the NPS website.
RELATED: How the sand dunes formed and will they be gone anytime soon?
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.