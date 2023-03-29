The Southern Ute Indian Tribe has requested that Colorado's wolf reintroduction program only release wolves along the I-70 corridor in the area between Glenwood Springs and Vail, extending into the Roaring Fork Valley opposed to in more southern areas of the state.
A number of reasons exist behind the request, with the most notable being potential impacts that the introduction of an apex predator could have on hunting in tribal lands.
In a letter sent to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe expresses concern that releasing wolves near tribal lands could further stress elk populations in the San Juan Basin, which are already facing off with drought, habitat loss, disease, and recreational impacts. By releasing wolves only along the I-70 corridor, where the tribe notes elk populations are thriving, it is hoped that this will create a buffer zone, preventing or delaying potential impacts in tribal lands.
The Southern Ute Indian Tribe also expressed concern that introducing northern gray wolves into this southern region could impact genetically distinct Mexican gray wolf populations via conspecific predation and interbreeding.
Other concerns voiced regarding the wolf reintroduction plan include that a maximum compensation of $8,000 per animal in cases of wolf depredation is too low, as well as that wolf population control measures are slated to take place too late – only after the wolf population is no longer threatened in Colorado. Concern was voiced that this wouldn't account for impacts in the meantime – in other words, by the time wolf population could legally be managed through hunting, it would be too little, too late.
The Southern Ute Indian Tribe also requested that they have a high level of access to information related to the release of wolves, as well as their movement around the state.
Their request is tied to the 1874 Brunot Agreement, which created rules about land and resource use in part of southern Colorado. This region is roughly marked by the state line to the west, Ridgway to the north, and Pagosa Springs to the east, and a bit past Ignacio to the south.
While a draft plan of the wolf reintroduction effort in Colorado has been released and discussed, a final plan has not been approved. A final plan will likely be approved in upcoming weeks, set to be implemented by the end of the year.
The full letter can be read here.
