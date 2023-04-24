The Pueblo branch of the National Weather Service is warning their audience about hazardous rainfall that is expected to take place on Tuesday.
According to the Service, the heavy rain will start over I-25 around noon on Tuesday before spreading to the southeastern plains.
As temperatures drop on Tuesday night, precipitation should transition to snow, with the amount of snow that ultimately accumulates heavily tied to when this transition takes place.
In addition to heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail up to the size of nickels will be possible.
Meanwhile, difficult mountain travel is expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning in the central mountains and along the Front Range. Up to 30 inches of snow are expected to fall in the area of Eisenhower Tunnel and up to 24 inches of snow could fall on Vail Pass.
While Denver and Colorado Springs are expected to have limited snow totals, up to 14 inches of snow may fall at Monument Hill and nine inches could fall in the Castle Rock area.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website here.
