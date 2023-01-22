A satellite map that was recently shared to Twitter by the National Weather Service's Pueblo branch shows the widespread snow cover across Colorado.
"A rare sight in Colorado...snow on the ground across most of the state! Two satellite images (10:26 AM Jan 22, 2023) indicating snow cover," the tweet reads.
The first map highlights areas with snow cover in red. Green on the map represents bare ground, and purple represents cloud cover.
In the second map, white represents snow cover and brown represents bare ground.
Recent snowfall across the Colorado is a welcome sight as some parts of the state ease out of drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor, around 42.2 percent of the state is not experiencing drought, compared to last year when all of the state was experiencing some level of drought.
Colorado's statewide snowpack is also in healthy condition at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median.
