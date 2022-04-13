The National Park Service is set to kick off National Park Week by waiving admission to parkgoers on April 16, including at nine destinations in Colorado.
This is one of only five days throughout 2022 that the National Park Service plans to waive admission, with dates still remaining including August 4, September 24, and November 11. Free days allow access to more than 400 parks and sites, though the dates do not include free access to optional amenities, such as camping, transportation, or tours.
While this event means free access to Colorado's four well-known national parks – Rocky Mountain, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Sand Dunes, and Mesa Verde – it also allows access to five other National Park Service managed sites, including Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and Hovenweep National Monument.
Those interested in purchasing a national parks pass that allows for unlimited entrance throughout the year can do so for $80.
When entrance fees are paid at individual parks, all of the money is used by the National Parks Service, with at least 80 percent staying local.
Find out more about this 'free day' here.
(4) comments
Thanks for sharing the info on the free days, Spencer!
A few years ago while we were in Utah for the weekend to visit we decided to go the Arches & Canyonlands National Parks and guess what? When we asked how much it was to pay for both parks they asked my spouse about military service and number one both well over 65 they gave us free parks pass as spouse was in Navy Seabees! So why can't Colorado do this as well to show support for our military folks? Also why is now costing us $10.02 each that's for our Fishing Licenses (that's $20.04) when we used to pay $1..00 each? We already pay taxes on every darn thing they can think of so, just check your receipts to see what you pay taxes on for every little thing anymore when you go shopping next time okay!
I could not believe this myself and I rarely go fishing now because we are on a very limited budget so do not go anymore and I really miss fishing too! I live on a very small S.S. check as Government takes out Student loans and medical needs too! Local Government just have to have their $$$! I wonder do they pay for a full day license or park pass or use their Government ID?? Doesn't leave much for me personally, spouse takes care of main stuff for both of us and household but doesn't like me touching my savings! I understand that but, hate not being able to do things we used to do together, otherwise it's buddy system! If I really want to go I get day pass so we can go to 11 mile on a nice day! Jess
Here, here. 64 and a Veteran! We should get all these services at greatly reduced if not free of fees!
Jess, I enjoy reading what you write here. I think you live in Colorado Springs? If so, you could join nextdoor.com and look Rick Villa up. I'd be glad to help you get fishing licenses to thank you for your wife's service to our country.
And I agree, that taxes are too high. Or reply to this comment and we'll see how we can connect if you want. Zero pressure.
