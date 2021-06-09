Another Colorado national monument has been recognized for its starry night skies by the National Park Service and the International Dark Sky Association.
Located 35 miles west of Colorado Springs, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is the newest International Dark Sky Park in Colorado.
“We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities for the public to experience the wonders that dark skies provide," said park superintendent Therese Johnson. "The Monument is uniquely located. It is within a reasonable driving distance of a large urban area, yet far enough away and tucked behind some mountains that block urban light pollution."
The International Dark Sky Places program consists of about 150 certified dark sky places worldwide, 95 of which are in the United States, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is home to more than 1,800 species of fossils dating back to more than 30 million years old, including some of largest petrified tree stumps in the world. The stumps measure between 10 to 12 feet wide and 10 feet tall, weighing up to 100,000 pounds.
Other dark sky parks around the state include Mesa Verde National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Hovenweep National Monument, and Jackson Lake State Park.
Read more about another new dark sky site in Colorado here.
