White River National Forest has recently grown by around 90 acres near Green Mountain Reservoir, which could result in more camping and recreation opportunities for visitors in the future, according to a recent news release.
The service reportedly obtained a 66-acre parcel of land near Cow Creek South Campground and a 24-acre parcel near McDonald Flats earlier this month. The land was purchased from Summit County.
“This acquisition will help us resolve access and expansion opportunities at the campgrounds,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi. “Public use at Green Mountain Reservoir continues to increase, and this acquisition will allow us to proactively plan for future needs.”
According to the release, the expansion was made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides money to federal, state and local governments to purchase land, water, and wetlands.
"Acquisition of the McDonald Flats parcel provides an additional 2,500 feet of shoreline access for the public and improves the recreation opportunities adjacent to the Forest Service McDonald Flats Campground," the release said.
According to officials, access to the Cow Creek Parcel has also made it possible for Forest Service Cow Creek South Campground facilities to better support Colorado Parks and Wildlife's effort to manage the threat of aquatic nuisance species in the area.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.