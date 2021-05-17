Image Credit: NASA Earth (via Twitter: @NASAEarth)

Image Credit: NASA Earth (via Twitter: @NASAEarth)

NASA Earth took to Twitter to share an image with their 2.1 million followers as part of the 'May Puzzler' challenge, asking the public if they could identify a spot based on a photo taken by a satellite.

They provided a few clues, including that the ski resort has more than 100 runs and that the resort is located in Colorado's Tenmile Range.

Trying to figure it out?

Here's another hint – the resort is home to the highest ski lift in the state. Nothing? Here's another image to help you out:

Image Credit: NASA Earth (via Twitter: @NASAEarth)

Image Credit: NASA Earth (via Twitter: @NASAEarth)

It's Breckenridge! For a little more direction, find the labeled Peak 8 on the image above and follow it down to treeline by heading toward the top right corner of the image. This is where the ski runs start to form, leading into the labeled town of Breckenridge in the top right corner.

Wanting to see other iconic Colorado spots from above? Here's a gallery of 11 places photographed from space.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.