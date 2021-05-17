NASA Earth took to Twitter to share an image with their 2.1 million followers as part of the 'May Puzzler' challenge, asking the public if they could identify a spot based on a photo taken by a satellite.
They provided a few clues, including that the ski resort has more than 100 runs and that the resort is located in Colorado's Tenmile Range.
Trying to figure it out?
Here's another hint – the resort is home to the highest ski lift in the state. Nothing? Here's another image to help you out:
It's Breckenridge! For a little more direction, find the labeled Peak 8 on the image above and follow it down to treeline by heading toward the top right corner of the image. This is where the ski runs start to form, leading into the labeled town of Breckenridge in the top right corner.
Wanting to see other iconic Colorado spots from above? Here's a gallery of 11 places photographed from space.
