According to the San Miguel County Sheriff, the notably scenic Ophir Pass has been closed due to a delivery truck getting stuck on the narrow, rocky route.
When the road will reopen is currently unknown and people are asked to avoid the area until a resolution is found.
This incident comes a few days after a large RV got stuck on Lime Creek Road, also in the San Juan Mountains, blocking traffic for roughly a week.
While traveling Colorado's mountain roads, it's especially important to have a good understanding of both your vehicle's capabilities and your own driving abilities. Just because a road is there, doesn't mean it's a safe road for everyone to travel.
Probably a rum runner.
