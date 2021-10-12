A naked woman was recorded walking around and interacting with travelers at Denver International Airport on September 19.
Denver Police Department records show that reports of an intoxicated female 'completely nude' at DIA first came in at around 4:45 AM.
"Officers responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue," the official DPD report read.
A video of the incident was shared to CBS Denver, with this news service reporting that the woman was saying things like "“How are you doing?" and "Where are you from?” to bystanders.
"The terminal operations team and Denver Police responded and were able to escort her out of there and it was up to DPD from there," said Denver International Airport public information officer, Stephanie Figueroa.
The woman was transported from the airport to University Hospital by ambulance due to 'an undetermined medical episode,' police record show.
The woman was ultimately located by officers at gate A37. No arrest was made during this incident.
