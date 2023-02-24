Full Frontal Freedom, courtesy photo.

Full Frontal Freedom, courtesy photo.

Naked bodies will be a-plenty at Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area in mid-March, with the popular Boot Tan Fest event already sold out.

"We done gone and sold out of tickets faster than a jackrabbit on a hot tin roof! This year's Boot Tan Fest is fixin’ to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time," reads a post from the event organizers on social media.

Hosted by Wild Barn Coffee, Boot Tan Fest is a growing high-country event that invites females and femme-leaning individuals to take a naked lap down a run at Bluebird Backcountry. It also features vendor booths, live music, and food.

Admission is $89 per person, kicking off on March 13 with nighttime festivities.

Find out more about the event here and if you're looking to ski the naked lap but didn't get a ticket in time, make sure you keep it on your calendar for next year.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(2) comments

arlie
arlie

what is a femme-leaning individuals ?

Report Add Reply
Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

And a Toga Party the night before.

Toga, Toga, Toga!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.