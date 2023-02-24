Naked bodies will be a-plenty at Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area in mid-March, with the popular Boot Tan Fest event already sold out.
"We done gone and sold out of tickets faster than a jackrabbit on a hot tin roof! This year's Boot Tan Fest is fixin’ to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time," reads a post from the event organizers on social media.
Hosted by Wild Barn Coffee, Boot Tan Fest is a growing high-country event that invites females and femme-leaning individuals to take a naked lap down a run at Bluebird Backcountry. It also features vendor booths, live music, and food.
Admission is $89 per person, kicking off on March 13 with nighttime festivities.
Find out more about the event here and if you're looking to ski the naked lap but didn't get a ticket in time, make sure you keep it on your calendar for next year.
(2) comments
what is a femme-leaning individuals ?
And a Toga Party the night before.
Toga, Toga, Toga!
