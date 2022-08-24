A "highly agitated' man in the buff was arrested in New Hampshire last Saturday after threatening hikers in the state's White Mountains, according to officials.
The first report of the behavior was received at about 5:50 PM, with the man's odd behavior taking place at the historic 90-year-old Zealand Falls Hut in the Bethlehem area.
Officials hiked close to three miles to the hut, finding the 35-year-old male nude and on the roof. They were ultimately able to get him back to the ground after more than an hour, bringing him back to the trailhead and taking him into custody. No one was injured in the incident.
Zealand Falls Hut is similar to Barr Camp found on Colorado's Pikes Peak, offering shelter and food to guests. The Zealand Falls hut is one of the High Huts of the White Mountains, considered family-friendly thanks to its lower altitude and relatively easy approach.
Curious about what Colorado's nudity laws are when it comes to outdoor recreation spaces? Check this article out.
(1) comment
It's supposed to be micro-dosing, not full out trippin billies!
