Multi-genre music icon Elton John will be making a stop in Denver later this year on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" international tour.
According to a news release, "The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never- before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom."
The Denver concert will held be at Ball Arena on November 4 and is among 11 other surprise tour dates that were announced on Tuesday.
Tickets will go on sale on October 24 at 10 AM with special presale options available on October 20, and can be found here.
