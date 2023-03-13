An arrest has been made in the murder of 38-year-old Angela Wilds, a woman whose decomposing body was discovered by a pair of hikers in Boulder County in 2006, according to a news release.
Wilds' body was found on June 4, 2006 in South Saint Vrain Canyon, which is located roughly 3.3 miles from Lyons.
"The body appeared to have been dragged from a nearby shallow grave, presumably by a large predator," the release said.
Upon an investigation, deputies also discovered a pair of yellow ski pants, a sleeping bag, and a pillow that were all "neatly" folded nearby.
The body remained unidentified until November of that year, when DNA confirmed that it belonged to Wilds. In 2009, the then 40-year-old John Angerer was connected to the crime scene and the victim, the release said.
Angerer was charged with second degree murder in 2010, but a judge ultimately dismissed the case for lack of probable cause evidence.
Over the last several years, further investigation has turned up new evidence against Angerer. On February 16, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office presented the new case to the grand jury, which ultimately called for a returned indictment for Angerer for Second Degree Murder.
Angerer was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska on March 9, where he awaits extradition.
“I am glad that we were able move our investigation into the homicide of Angela Wilds forward. I am proud that our detectives didn’t give up on this cold case, we know Angela’s family has been waiting a long time for this day to come. Her family is in our thoughts as we take the next steps in the judicial process," said Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson in the release.
