In case you missed it, multiple people were arrested near the remote mountain town of Crestone, Colorado after the leader of a spiritual group dubbed 'Love Has Won' was found mummified and wrapped in a sleeping bag and Christmas lights.
Two videos found online provide further insight into the group – one, an interview with a former member after the discovery of the mummified body and the second, an in-depth look at the leader by Vice Magazine that was published prior to public knowledge of her death.
A former member of the cult, Andrew Profaci, joined CBS4 to describe his experience with the cult and the cult leader, Amy Carlson, also known among members as 'Mother God'. He shows lack of surprise at the shocking discovery and explains how the cult changed after his departure.
Another video with Vice, published to Youtube in March of 2021, provides an in-depth look at the Love Has Won group, albeit, prior to the public knowledge that the leader had died. Whether or not the leader was deceased at the time the video was published is unclear.
In this video, one member of the group describes that one shared belief was that Carlson had once been reincarnated into a life in which Donald Trump was her father. Additional footage depicts Carlson consuming what appears to be large amounts of alcohol and marijuana, which she had described as 'natural pain killers' – an alternative to the pharmaceuticals that were banned by a strict anti-drug policy for the group. Her behavior during these moments appears loud, brash, and violent – described by members of her group as her feeling the collective emotions of the planet.
Other scenes show Carlson stating that she is healing people of medical ailments remotely and attempting to communicate with the deceased, including Robin Williams.
At this time, it is unknown what ultimately led to Carlson's death, though she has been described as on a downward trend of health by former group members.
Seven followers are being held for investigation of abuse of a corpse and child abuse https://t.co/F6Z4rlhNL7— The Denver Post (@denverpost) May 5, 2021
