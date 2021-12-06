The National Weather Service (NWS) issued two 'winter weather advisories' ahead of a widespread snowstorm set to move through Colorado with potential to drop up to 12 inches of powder in some areas.
One advisory applies to the northeast corner of the state, including the Elk Head and Park Mountains, and will remain in effect from 1 PM on Monday until 12 PM on Tuesday. The service warns that these areas will likely see between 5 and 10 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 40 MPH.
"Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the advisory read.
A second winter weather advisory has been issued for the northwest San Juan Mountains with impacts expected in Telluride, Ouray, and Lake City.
These areas could see as much as 8 inches of snow, with the highest accumulations expected above 10,000 feet, the service said.
This second advisory will be in effect from 11 PM on Monday to 12 PM on Tuesday.
See a map of expected snowfall below:
Look for increasing clouds across E UT and W CO today, with rain and snow showers tonight into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures both days. pic.twitter.com/mVisyhsDs4— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) December 6, 2021
"A colder and wetter system is looking on track for Thursday and Friday," NWS said in a tweet.
Some forecasters are calling for this second wave of snow to drop 20 or more inches in select mountain regions. Read more about this second wave here.
If traveling around Colorado this week, proceed with caution. The mountains will be getting snow and delays should be anticipated.
