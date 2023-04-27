On Tuesday afternoon, Colorado had its first 'touch down' of a tornado so far this year.
A report from KDVR notes that three tornados touched down in the area of Keenesburg on Tuesday afternoon between 2:20 PM and 2:50 PM. This is about 35 miles northeast of Denver.
Another report from local news source 9News clarifies that at least one of the tornados was a 'landspout' tornado, which is less powerful than other types of tornados. This tornado was visible from Denver International Airport.
Since 1950, the Coloradoan reports that an average of roughly 32 tornados have occurred in Colorado, resulting in a total of 276 injuries and close to $300,000,000 in damages.
No injury or damage related to these tornados has been reported.
Spring through August is the most common time for tornados in Colorado, with these tornados typically taking place in the afternoon.
While Colorado's tornados typically happen in the Eastern Plains region – far from the state's most popular trails – if a tornado or strong winds start to hit while you're hiking, seek shelter and get as low as possible. A ditch can be a terrain feature that provides some emergency protection.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.