According to the National Weather Service, multiple temperature records were broken in Colorado on September 6 amid a heat wave that has brought highs above 100 degrees Fahrenheit to the state. The Front Range region has been one part of the state that's been particularly hot.
Northglenn hit a temperature of 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, passing a 2013 record of 99 for the date of September 6. Loveland hit 100, passing a September 6 record of 97, set in 2013. Lakewood also broke a record for September 6, hitting 95 degrees and passing a record of 94, set in 2020.
At an elevation of 8,530 feet, Georgetown also broke a daily temperature record. This mountain town hit 84 degrees, passing a record high of 82, set in 1998.
Following the record-setting day, additional temperature records may fall on September 7, with Denver expected to hit 98 degrees, above a 95 degree record set in 2013. Boulder is expected to hit 96 degrees, above a 2013 record of 93. Meanwhile, Fort Collins may hit 97, above a record of 93 degrees, set in 1959.
Denver is currently at 62 90-plus degree days in 2022, which is the third-most since recording started in 1872. This is behind 73 days in 2012 and 75 days in 2020.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.