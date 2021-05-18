Spring snow is causing travel chaos in parts of Colorado.
Adverse weather and multiple spin-outs led to a partial closure of US Highway 160 over La Veta Pass on Tuesday morning. The road has since reopened, but dangerous conditions still exist. Images from the scene show what appears to be wet, dense snow coating the ground.
The closure was extended at 9:02 AM shutting down US Highway 160 over La Veta Pass to all traffic between mile marker 258 (Fort Garland) to mile marker 294 (CO 12).
Closure points extended MP 258 (Fort Garland) to MP 294 (CO 12). No estimated time of reopening.— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 18, 2021
Consistent rain is expected to keep falling in parts of Colorado, along with some snow in high elevation areas. Travel with caution and visit the National Weather Service website for weather alerts and updates.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.