According to some forecasters, it's looking like more snow is on the way to Colorado this May.
According to the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday, May 4, with storms bringing several inches to the northern and central mountains, mainly above 8,000 feet of elevation.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected again on Wednesday, May 5, forming above 8,000 feet in the northern and central mountains with several new inches of snow possible.
It's likely that Friday and Saturday will be warmer with high temperatures in the mountains bouncing back to the 50s. Both days expected to be calm and dry.
More snowfall is on the way this weekend and likely continuing into the following week. Joel Gratz of OpenSnow says high country showers will move in again on Saturday night, May 8, continuing through Wednesday, May 12, with showers returning again from Monday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 18.
"Like the last storms, the deepest snow could be over the northern areas that are east of the divide," Gratz' forecast reads.
While it may seem odd, snow this time of year for Colorado is actually not unusual. Snow showers can often continue into June in the high country.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. For the latest road, travel conditions, and active chain and traction laws around the state, please visit Cotrip.org. For your mountain forecast, we recommend visiting OpenSnow.
