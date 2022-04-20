UPDATE [1:55 PM]: This road has now reopened, with conditions now listed as "icy" on the CDOT CoTrip travel map.
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in the area of Vail Pass Rest Area on Wednesday morning following multiple rollover crashes in the area. Colorado State Patrol arrived at the scene and reported that the road would be open in roughly an hour at about 8:25 AM, though the road was still closed at 9:45.
Not many details are available regarding what happened. Conditions appear dry in traffic camera images from the scene, though it's worth noting that many portions of this road are fast, steep, and curvy.
The closure was put in place at mile marker 190, with traffic backed up about four miles east of that, based on traffic camera footage.
Eastbound travel in this area is also restricted to one lane at this time due to guardrail repair.
Find updates to this closure on the CoTrip.com travel map.
