Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays.
Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113, US 6, Colorado 59, US 385, and CO 23. Many other roads in this region are snow packed with slow, dangerous travel, including US 34, US 36, and I-70. The situation is subject to rapid change.
Roads in much of the Denver metro area are also in poor condition for driving.
Bad conditions are expected to continue through at least noon, potentially into the night. Snow is expected to taper off as the day goes on.
Find addition updates on the CoTrip map here.
