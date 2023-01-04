Four paddleboard models that were being sold at Costco have been recalled for potential drowning hazards, according to a press release from Surf 9.
The Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard, the ULI Inventor paddleboard, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak paddleboard, and the ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak paddleboard models are all included in the recall.
The same issue was reported for each model, "the inflatable paddleboards glue may separate at the seams, which can lead to the inflatable paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard."
On Colorado waters, cold water is a major concern that can potentially amplify safety concerns related to the paddleboards. Quickly or unexpectedly entering cold water can result in cold water shock symptoms including sudden hyperventilation, heart and blood pressure issues, and cognitive impairment. In some cases, the condition can become deadly.
Those who have purchased these paddleboards are being asked to suspend use immediately. The boards can be returned to Costco for a full refund, according to the release.
The recalled models have been removed from the Costco website. At the time that the recall was issued, Surf 9 reports that around 20,000 of the recalled units had been sold on the U.S. and Canada.
