Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed Saturday afternoon due to multiple mudslide across traffic lanes.

A portion of Interstate 70 closed to traffic about 3:15 p.m. for safety after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area.

At about 4:30 p.m., Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted multiple mudslides and debris are covering traffic lanes.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021

Westbound lanes are closed from Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 87 (West Rifle) to Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to end at 5 p.m. Saturday, but officials warn if a mudslide or debris flow occurs, the closures may be longer. Motorists are not allowed to wait on Interstate 70 for the reopening.

An alternate route is north to Steamboat Springs to travel around Glenwood Canyon.

Interstate 70 Alternate Route (Photo) Credit CDOT via Twitter Motorists are asked to take the northern detour route when Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon.

The National Weather Service detected a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar about 3 p.m., according to the Flash Flood Warning.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation, and other loose materials.

Officials warn motorists to turn around if encountering flooded roads.