Multiple major mountain passes in Colorado are experiencing closures due to mudslide debris covering lanes, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
U.S. Highway 6 - Loveland Pass - will be closed for majority of Saturday, July 24 due to an overnight mudslide, CDOT said.
Debris is covering all lanes of the road near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Crews will work to clear the debris from the mudslide, causing more traffic stops to allow for equipment and vehicles to reach the debris area.
Interstate 70 in Colorado has experienced several safety closures this summer due to mudslides from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon.
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Saturday: Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed again Saturday due to a Flash Flood Warning.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 87 west Rifle both directions, 133 Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning.— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 24, 2021
Westbound traffic through Glenwood Canyon resumed travel early Saturday. Eastbound lanes remains closed to traffic due to potential flash floods Saturday, CDOT officials said.
The closures are at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).
One detour eastbound motorists can take is Colorado Highway 13 - Rifle to Craig, east on U.S Highway 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then down Colorado Highway 9 to Silverthorne.
A third area recently closed to traffic is Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County. The highway was closed about noon Saturday between mile marker 50, 6 miles north of McClure Pass, due to rockfall debris on all lanes.
Alternating traffic is operating farther north from the closure on CO-133 at mile maker 53 due to mudslide debris.
The closures are in the Redstone Historic District, south of Glenwood Springs.
Colorado Highway 145 shut down in all directions about 2:55 p.m. Saturday due to a mudslide at mile marker 94.
#CO145 northbound/southbound: Road closed at FS Rd 516. MM 94, both directions. Due to a mud slide. Unknown time for opening. https://t.co/a4ObjwsALk— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2021
Previous mudslides in this area forced campers to hunker down before emergency crews could clear debris from the mountain road.
Click here for CDOT's Travel Center for the most up-to-date traffic information, including road conditions and closures statewide.
