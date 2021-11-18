A number of proposed changes have been made in regard to visiting and camping at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
The proposal that will have the biggest impact on visitors is an entrance fee hike that would mean moving the cost of entry to $30 per vehicle for a daily pass, up from $25. This wouldn't impact the price of the weekly pass at $35 per week or the annual pass at $70 per year.
Other proposed changes are related to camping.
Summer campground fees at Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen, and Timber Creek would increase $5 to a total of $35 per night. Winter camping fees at Moraine Park campground, which is the only campground open in the winter, would increase from $20 to $35. The $15 increase is the largest among proposed price hikes.
Group campsite fees in the Glacier Basin Campground area would also be getting more expensive, increasing $10 per night. This will vary by site, with group sites costing between $50 and $70 if the proposed change goes through.
According to the park, the proposed campground fee increases are based on fees for similar services in nearby campgrounds.
The fees would help Rocky Mountain National Park better improve and maintain visitor services. While the park receives funding from Congress for basic operations, these fees would go to new projects meant to "directly enhance the visitor experience."
By law, 80 percent of entrance and amenity fees goes directly to Rocky Mountain National Park, with the remaining money going to the greater National Parks System.
Ongoing projects and efforts in the park will also benefit from the fee hike, including hazardous tree mitigation, hiking trail repairs, wilderness campsite improvements, bear management, and the restoration of historic rock walls along Trail Ridge Road.
These fees are still in the proposal phase and public comments are being accepted. Those can be submitted online.
Another way to price out the riff raff.
