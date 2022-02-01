Multiple families were relocated after a suspect drove through a triplex in the mountain town of Idaho Springs before fleeing the scene, according to the Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD).
Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard just before midnight on January 15 after receiving reports of the incident. Police believe that the suspect first struck a flower container, then drove into the side of the house.
He then allegedly backed out of the house, hit multiple parked cars, and fled. At the time of the incident several people were inside the home, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
"Due to the severe damage to the home, residents were allowed to gather a small number of personal belongings and they were taken to various Idaho Springs hotels for the night," the ISPD said in a press release.
"The Mayor of Idaho Springs, Chuck Harmon, has partnered with the Clear Creek County Advocates and agreed to temporarily house the residents for at least a week to assist those that were impacted by this event," the release said.
It is unclear how long it will be before the residents will be allowed to return home.
At around 10:37 AM, the same day, officers were dispatched to an alleged stolen vehicle incident in Empire, Colorado.
Deputies contacted the owner of a 2020 Silver Dodge 2500 truck, 60-year-old Daniel Martinez, who wanted to report his truck stolen after claiming that he found it extremely damaged
"After further questioning by deputies, the individual [Martinez] ultimately confessed to having been the driver of the truck that had struck the home in Idaho Springs and his truck had not been stolen," the release said.
An arrest warrant was later issued and Martinez turned himself it.
“Our hearts go out to the multiple families that were impacted by this incident. The response to this incident by multiple agencies is representative of the great teamwork of emergency responders in Clear Creek County and our community’s willingness to help out our residents in a time of need," Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said.
