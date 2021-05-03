US Highway 50 over Monarch Pass closed Monday morning due to multiple crashes and adverse weather.
Editor's Note: Conditions are changing rapidly. Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for updates on closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the safety closure is nearly 20 miles long on US Highway 50 extending between mile markers 191 and 209.
US 50 EB/WB: Safety closure between MM 191 and MM 209. US 50 is closed due to multiple crashes and adverse weather. https://t.co/Sbb7drYyw8— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2021
There is currently no estimated time for reopening the mountain pass as snow continues to come down in the high country.
RELATED: May storm could bring up to 10 inches of mountain snow to Colorado
The detour for this route along Highway 114 nearly doubles the distance between Salida and Gunnison, which is a 65-mile drive over the pass or a 115-mile drive on HW 114.
Monarch Pass is an 11,312-foot mountain pass that is situated along the Continental Divide, just 30 minutes outside of the town of Salida.
As of 10:55 a.m., eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 205 due to a crash just east of Silverthorne.
Passenger vehicle traction laws are active in both directions of US 6 over Loveland Pass between mile markers 220 and 229 as well as CO 9 over Hoosier Pass between mile markers 73 and 80.
DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code SAVINGS15 at checkout.
(2) comments
No one loves the Majesty of our beautiful mountains and passes more than me and my wife, however winter driving should always be undertaken with a large dose of caution.
Sometimes that trip to Denver just has to wait for a while.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.