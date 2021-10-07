One of the hottest American tourist states, it's no surprise that Colorado is home to several world-class hotels – at least according to Condé Nast Traveler's recent Readers' Choice survey of more than 800,000. Two hotels in Denver and one mountain town spot made the cut to be featured on their list of the top 50 'best hotels in the world.'
Ranking the highest on the list was 'The ART, a Hotel.' Find this boutique hotel in Denver's Cultural District. It's filled with stunning art and beautiful rooms, in close proximity to both the Denver Art Museum and the Clyfford Still Museum. This hotel ranked 18th overall among hotels worldwide.
The second Denver hotel to be featured ranked 28th – Life House Lower Highlands. In a residential area, this spot has a Victorian feel, complete with velvet drapes and cowhide throws. One cool thing about Life House Lower Highlands is that the various rooms can deliver a wide array of experiences, with options varying from king suites to bunk rooms. It's also got its own restaurant – The Wildflower – which has a 5 of 5 rating on Yelp.
The third Colorado spot to make Condé Nast Traveler's list of best hotels worldwide was Gravity Haus Breckenridge, a ski-in, ski-out boutique hotel that opened at the base of the resort's Peak 9 in 2019. The atmosphere here has been described as "alpine sleek," with lofted ceilings, wood-paneled walls, and a roaring fireplace found in the main lobby. Guest rooms, on the other hand, have a modern lodge appeal. Condé Nast Traveler describes this spot as "part lodging, part social club, and 100 percent focused on catering to a certain type of hard-charging, outdoor enthusiast."
The top ranked hotel on the worldwide list of best stays was La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco.
See the full list here.
