A new data analysis conducted by MoveBuddha landed five Colorado cities on a top-25 'best U.S cities for electric trucks' list, including Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Westminster, Centennial, and Arvada.
The study included U.S cities with populations of 100,000 or more and analyzed four categories of data in order to assign each city a cumulative score out of 10.
Categories included access to outdoor activities, truck ownership demographics, electric infrastructure, and access to EV charging stations.
The study found that Colorado cities make up five of the top 25 cities on the list because of their "excellent outdoors-access, below-average electricity prices, and high numbers of typical truck consumers," the report read.
Boulder ranked second overall, scoring a 9.2. The study found that Boulder has 152 electric vehicle charging stations per 100k residents, which is 7 times the list average.
A major finding of the study was that electric trucks are better for small cities with less dense populations. "Suburban locales often have better access to the great outdoors, where the off-roading and towing capabilities of an electric truck can be put to good use," the report read.
Are you going to make the switch to an electric truck? If you're thinking about it, now may be the time because Colorado has updated its statewide incentives for buying electric. For more information visit driveelectriccolorado.org.
