Hours after the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, reports have emerged of various Coloradans that remain stuck in the country trying to evacuate as soon as possible.
Editor's Note: For the sake of safety, names and some details have been left out of this article.
According to 9News, one of the families stuck in Kabul is that of a former translator and interpreter that has worked with the United States since 2009, having moved to Denver in 2015. The Taliban takeover took place during a return visit to care for a sick family member, which left the man his family trapped. According to the man, at least five other families from the Mile High City are stuck in the country.
KKTV tells of another case in which a mother and daughter are stuck in Afghanistan, having left to visit the country in the first week of August. This family moved to Colorado Springs many years ago after the Taliban killed the family patriarch. According to KRDO, the daughter is a UCCS graduate.
Reported by Fox31, another Colorado man's wife and children are currently hiding in a house in Kabul. The man received a call from his wife on Saturday, during which she was crying in fear as the Taliban overran the city. He booked a flight through Turkish Airlines for his family to return to the United States on Sunday, but the flight was canceled.
The United States government continues the effort to extract Americans stuck in Afghanistan, though communication issues have posed a problem with internet and cell phone connection proving to be unreliable. The chaotic atmosphere of the takeover is also contributing to issues with getting Americans out of the country.
"The situation is dire, but we'll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out," read a statement from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton.
A Facebook post from Colorado Governor Jared Polis read: "I share deep sorrow and disappointment of the many Afghans who worked hard these last twenty years under American protection to build a free, modern Afghanistan, and I continue to advocate for our country to ensure that those who assisted us and are at risk of retribution are resettled into America as refugees. But this is also on us."
