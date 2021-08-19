Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 12.40.40 PM.png

The Caldor Fire started ignited on August 14th, just two miles east of Omo Ranch and four miles south of the community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. Photo Courtesy of Inciweb.

Several ski resorts around California are shutting down their summer operations as more than a dozen wildfires rage across the Golden State.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park announced the summer shut down earlier this month, with several other mountains recently joining the list out of an abundance of caution as several wildfires continue to rage on. The resort is located in northern California where the Caldor Fire has charred more than 65,000 acres between Grizzly Flat and U.S. Highway 50.

"Between staffing challenges and extreme fire danger, our best move is to close for the summer," Mt. Shasta wrote in a post on its Facebook page. Typically, the spot offers mountain biking and disc golf, among other activities during the summer season.

A report from CBS News says the wildfire resulting in the closure has burned an estimated 50 homes in the Grizzly Flats area, which is home to about 1,200 people. 

With flames nearing Lake Tahoe, the Eldorado National Forest has issued a closure and evacuation from now until Thursday, September 30th.

The closure order impacts two ski resorts in the national forest area, including Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Sierra at Tahoe. Both have since called off their summer operations.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire has so far burned a total of 678,369 acres with 35 percent containment. 

California is facing a long and difficult fire season amid "one the most severe droughts seen in nearly 50 years."

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

