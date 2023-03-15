According to Colorado State Patrol, the stretch of US Highway 24 between Minturn and Red Cliff has been closed due to multiple avalanches that have taken place in the area on Battle Mountain. Images from the scene show that at least one avalanche has hit the road.
There was no estimated time of reopening as of 3:16 PM.
While avalanche risk in this area is rated as 'moderate' – a two of five on the danger scale – avalanches can still occur. Heavy snow exists in the area.
Find updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation CoTrip.com map.
