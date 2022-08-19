As has been the trend the latter half of this summer, afternoon showers are expected in several areas across Colorado this weekend, with the heaviest rain to impact the southern part of the state.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorms are expected over the mountains and along the I-25 corridor through Sunday, with the highest chance for flash flooding over the eastern mountains on Saturday.
The heaviest rain is predicted to fall in southern regions of Colorado this weekend, especially at higher elevations, including the San Juan and southern Sangre de Cristo mountains.
It's also worth noting that a couple inches of snow may fall on some of the state's highest peaks.
Anyone planning to head to the mountains this weekend should be prepared for rainy weather and keep an eye out for up-to-date forecasts.
The moisture hitting Colorado is part of a multi-day storm event that the National Weather Service says could dump 5 to 6 inches of rain in some regions across the southwestern United States between August 21 and 24.
"While much of the impacted regions are experiencing drought conditions, this amount of rain can lead to flash flood concerns," the center said in tweet on Friday.
The Weather Prediction Center initially included Colorado in the scope of the storm, but a newer forecast has called it "less likely."
