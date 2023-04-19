A report from Golf Digest tells Colorado Front Range golfers that they may have "just won the golf lottery" as plans emerge for a multiple-course public golfing destination near the unincorporated community of Roggen.
Set to be dubbed Rodeo Dunes golf resort – a name that pays tribute to the ranching history of the area, construction of the destination is slated to start this summer, with the first course at the site set to open in 2025, per the Golf Digest report.
Images from the area show rolling terrain and wild grass with a mountainous backdrop in the distance. The dunes at this site, some of which climb to about 85 feet in height, are sure to make golfing here a unique experience. According to Rodeo Dunes, two courses have already been routed on a portion of the 2,000-acre parcel of land, leaving plenty of room for more growth. Golf Digest indicates that as many as six courses might be built at the site.
The roughly 200-person unincorporated community of Roggen is relatively remote compared to many Front Range cities and towns, found about 40 miles northeast of Denver, 25 miles southeast of Greeley, and about 30 miles west of Fort Morgan. The Rodeo Dunes website describes the spot as 35 minutes from Denver International Airport.
Read more about Rodeo Dunes on the company website.
(3) comments
I'm right there with all of you. Water, water.....no where (not everywhere!)!!! Why can't people figure out this is a desert/prairie. We won't have water to drink here shortly. I'm very tired of the golf courses and grassed medians.
Hope they're bringing their own water with them.
I was thinking the same thing. We’re in the middle of trying to conserve water and they’re building more golf courses. Brilliant.
