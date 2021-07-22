While we've reported on plenty of mudslides and rockslides in the past, this 'monsoon moisture' season has resulted in mudslides being a much greater concern for Colorado travelers due to many burn scar areas leftover from an active wildfire season last year.
According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, heavy rains hit the East Troublesome Fire burn scar on Wednesday, resulting in multiple mudslides crashing down onto Highway 125, north of Granby. The slides happened between mile markers 10 and 15 around 2:30 PM, trapping several vehicles on the road and subsequently closing the stretch of highway.
According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a video showed the mudslide shutting down CO Highway 125 between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek in Grand County.
Photo credit: Grand County Sheriff
A 9:07 AM update from the Grand County Sheriff's Office stated that the road was still closed as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to remove debris from the roadway with no estimated time of reopening and additional rain on the way over the next several days.
Motorists that were trapped by the mudslides have since been cleared out and are no longer stranded. No injuries were reported.
Colorado Department of Transportation continues to work with a loader and dump trucks to remove the debris from Highway 125. Photo credit: Grand County Sheriff
📸Credit Grand County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/PsjsCyoKTs
Mudslides have been problematic in Colorado over recent weeks, repeatedly resulting in the closure of a heavily used stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon and resulting in a fatal flash flood.
While traveling around Colorado, be very aware of the forecast and realize that heavy 'monsoon moisture' rains could cause flooding. Areas around burn scars are particularly problematic. Never attempt to drive through standing water – it's much safer to turn around and find a new route.
Find weather alert updates on the National Weather Service website and find traffic alerts from CDOT.
