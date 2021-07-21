Several roads in Colorado have been shut down due to mudslides and flash flooding triggered by heavy rains.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported the closure of Highway 133 at 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday. The highway closed in both directions at mile marker 55, just north of Redstone and south of Carbondale.
Pitkin Community Traffic Alert - Hwy 133 is closed due to a mudslide at Mile Marker 55 (just north of the north entrance to Redstone). Expected length of this event is unknown.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 21, 2021
Motorists are now being asked to use an alternate route with one lane of alternating traffic. No injuries have been reported.
TRAFFIC: CO 133 (south of Carbondale) remains CLOSED due to mudslides per COtrip/@ColoradoDOT Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/A6IJDE1sj6— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 21, 2021
Independence Pass, part of Colorado State Highway 82, shut down early Tuesday evening due to a mudslide. The mountain highway, which has since reopened, crosses over the Continental Divide between the mountain towns of Leadville and Aspen.
Pitkin Community Traffic Alert - Independence Pass is open, expect delays due to a mudslide.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 21, 2021
Highway 14 from Cameron Pass to Archers between mile markers 66 to 85 also remains closed due to "severe flooding," according to CDOT. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Additional closures include Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, which remains closed between mile markers 87 and 133 due to mud and rocks on the roadway near the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Closure points include exit 87 just west of Rifle, exit 109 at Canyon Creek, exit 116 at Glenwood Springs, and exit 133 at Dotsero.
🚫 CLOSURES due to flooding & mudslides 🚫– Several roadways are affected this morning. Motorists should check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 for closure information and road conditions before traveling. Roads affected at this time are #I70 Glenwood Canyon, CO 14 and CO 133. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KClpYzUFEQ— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 21, 2021
Local eastbound traffic on I-70 will be allowed east of exit 109, but motorists should expect delays.
Westbound motorists are advised to take I-70 westbound to Silverthorne, north on CO 9 to westbound US 40, Then south on CO 13 to Rifle to access Interstate 70.
Eastbound motorists are advised to take I-70 eastbound to Rifle, north on CO 13 to EB 40, then south on CO 9 to Silverthorne to access Interstate 70.
Editor's Note: All traffic conditions are subject to change. Please check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
