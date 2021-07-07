Several vehicles were disabled when multiple mudslides hit a Colorado mountain pass on Tuesday night.
According to Colorado State Patrol, Poncha Pass was hit by a first mudslide around 10 PM on Tuesday night, followed by at least two more mudslides, one of which was in the same area and another that occurred two miles south of the pass. Poncha Pass is located just south of Poncha Springs, along Highway 285 and on the northern side of the San Luis Valley.
Numerous vehicles were caught in the slides, including a semi truck. There were no injuries, but the pass was closed overnight to allow for towing and clearing of the road.
Poncha Pass reopened on Wednesday morning around 8:30 AM.
The mudslides occurred as Tuesday storms dropped widespread precipitation in the area.
During this time of the year in Colorado, and any time when heavy rainfall is taking place, it's crucial to be aware of flash flood risks. Steep mountain slopes and burn scars can cause water to rise quickly, also increasing the chance of risk of mudslides and rockfalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.