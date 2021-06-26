UPDATE: The section of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has since reopened to westbound and eastbound traffic following a mudslide Saturday afternoon.
A mudslide and Flash Flood Watch prompted a safety closure of Interstate 70 through Colorado in Glenwood Canyon Saturday, according to Colorado officials.
Heavy rain is being reported over the burn scar of the Grizzly Creek fire that scorched the area in 2020 and likely caused the mudslide over the popular road.
Colorado Department of Transportation reports westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Exit 133 - Dotsero and Exit 116 and CO-82, and eastbound lanes are closed between mile markers 109 and 133 as of about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Please utilize ALT Route for the #GlenwoodCanyon Closure! #COtraffic https://t.co/pfcFIbrl8m pic.twitter.com/2iQxv3ga0U— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 26, 2021
There is no estimated time of reopening at time of publishing.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 116 - CO 82; Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 - Dotsero. Update; both directions now closed due to a mudslide. Alt Route is CO 13/US40/CO131. https://t.co/CIdTyY2c8U— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek burn scar through Glenwood Canyon that warns of heavy rainfall, debris flow, and flash flooding. The weather watch report expires at 7 p.m.
When a flash flood watch is issued in Glenwood Canyon, the rest stop and recreational path are closed.
❗️UPDATE - Due to a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon are CLOSED. CDOT crews will be on standby. Updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6. https://t.co/83PDqGcxGL pic.twitter.com/LDrbTZRv9j— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021
For the most updated information on road closures and conditions in Colorado, visit Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.