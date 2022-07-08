A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6.
On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
According to a report from Clear Creek Courant, the mudslide happened in the area of Exit 228 along I-70, hitting trailer homes amid heavy rainfall – about an inch of rain. It's also worth noting that mountain netting prevented debris, including large boulders, from falling in another nearby area during the same incident.
With the GoFundMe goal set at $10,000, Alexander is hoping to use the money on excavators to start getting dirt and mud out of his home. In addition to his home being severely damaged, his shed was destroyed.
Read an in-depth account from Alexander about the event here.
Author's Note: The GoFundMe page states that this mudslide took place on July 5. Official records show that it was July 6, thus the official date is what is used in this piece.
