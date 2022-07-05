A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected.
Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened at this time.
Visit cotrip.org for official updates.
