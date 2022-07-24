Highway 125 is closed on Sunday, after a mudslide blocked the roadway between Trail Creek and FS Rd. 112 on Saturday night.
The closure begins 4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass, at Mile Point 7.5, according to officials.
Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened at this time.
This is the second time a mudslide has closed this stretch of road in July.
Visit cotrip.org for official updates.
It makes me think of the Tallahassee Road from Fremont County into Chaffee County on Highway 9 and going around that big and hope their isn't a rockslide combined mudslide going into a curve on the south of the hill into Salida! It was a little bit tricky but we made it okay! Saw some beautiful countryside and wildlife, cattle ranges, huge ranch homes, and people who lived in the deep countryside and had a long way to go to the store! Okay, if you really love the solitude and keeping family away from potential problems! Jess
