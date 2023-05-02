A major debris flow blocked access to a wastewater treatment center in west Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, according to a news release from the City of Glenwood Springs.
The debris flow reportedly slid down Red Mountain early Tuesday morning and crossed a set of railroad tracks, before blocking an access road to the facility. No injuries were reported as a result of the slide.
“A long and heavy snowpack winter paired with a quick rise in temperatures is making for an abnormal runoff season,” said City Manager Beverli Marshall in the release.
“We are coordinating with the Union Pacific Railroad and Xcel Energy on cleanup operations, and we continue to work with geotechnical experts on identifying vulnerabilities and planning for additions to resilient infrastructure. In the meantime, additional slides are possible.”
According to the release, the mud that traveled down with the debris flow is being transported to the Old Rodeo Fair Grounds. Heavy truck traffic is expected in the area through the end of the week while crews work.
Initial costs are being paid for by an emergency response fund, but the total cost of the response has not yet been estimated.
