According to the USFS, a mudslide has blocked access to Hanging Lake Trail. The slide came down on Monday afternoon in the area above Hanging Lake Rest Area road, ultimately blocking access to the rest area and trailhead.
The mudslide did not damage the actual trail or impact the lake at the top of the route. It's also not impacting travel through Glenwood Canyon along I-70.
No one was injured or trapped in the mudslide, though this will impact visitation at the popular central Coloradan site. Those with reservations in upcoming days will not be able to access the trailhead, thus can get refunded or rescheduled for a later date.
Crews have started to remove debris, but a press release on the matter didn't include an estimated date of reopening. The Glenwood Springs tourism website indicates that Hanging Lake trail is closed through May 5 due to spring drainage mitigation. It's unclear if this is specifically related to the mudslide.
Hanging Lake trail is a popular trail outside of Glenwood Springs that leads to a stunning waterfall site. Round-trip, it's about 3.1 miles long. In recent years, crowding, landslides, and wildfires have meant complications for tourists visiting this spot.
Summer is a popular time to visit the destination, with reservations required through September 4.
Find updates and more information on the Visit Glenwood website.
