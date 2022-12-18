Visiting zoo lights displays has become a beloved holiday tradition, and according to USA Today, some of the best zoo lights in the country are found in Colorado.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, has been named the third best location for zoo lights in the U.S., with its "Electric Safari" experience. The ranking marks the zoo's fourth year in a row of being in third place, and its seventh year of being in the top ten.
"Some 50 acres at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are illuminated with 85 light sculptures during the park's annual Electric Safari. Select animal exhibits remain open during the festivities, and warming fires spread throughout the grounds offer a place to thaw those cold fingers," the contest description reads.
This year, the Electric Safari will run until January 1, except Christmas Eve.
"Advance timed tickets are required for both members and non-members. Zoo member tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Everyone visiting the Zoo must have their own advance e-ticket, including children age 2 and under. Timed tickets from 4-5 PM are for Zoo members and their paying guests only. Electric Safari opens to the public at 5 PM," according to zoo officials.
