Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been ranked among the top ten zoos in North America for the fifth consecutive year.
USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award has once again recognized Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as one of the best zoos in North America, also recognizing an exhibit at the destination.
Ranking the Colorado Springs destination in two categories, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted the fourth 'Best Zoo in North America' and the third 'Best Zoo Exhibit in North America' for its 'Rocky Mountain Wild' exhibit.
"Cheyenne Mountain Zoo aims to set itself apart by making every guest experience inspiring, states a press release from the zoo following the recognition. "With its simply stated vision, “Every Kid. Every Time. Goosebumps.” at its cultural core, CMZoo creates environments and experiences that bring people closer to animals."
The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is known for being home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, four Canada lynx, an Alaska moose, two North American porcupines, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, two river otters, free-roaming turkeys, and a flock of wood ducks.
This is the third time Rocky Mountain Wild has been recognized in the best exhibit category and the fifth time Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been recognized in the best zoo category.
A panel of travel experts nominated their top picks of 20 North American Association of Zoos & Aquariums accredited zoos.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden topped the list for 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America. Fort Worth Zoo earned runner-up while the Denver Zoo was ranked tenth.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is located southwest of downtown Colorado Springs on Cheyenne Mountain. Spanning 146 acres, the zoo houses more than 750 animals across 150 different species. More than 30 of these species are endangered.
The zoo is also home to one of the largest herds of captive reticulated giraffes in the world. There are 17 giraffes, which is a big draw for the zoo in attracting visitors to their unique hand-feeding experience.
